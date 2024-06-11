Health of boy pulled out of sand dune at Silver Lake is improving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The boy who was trapped under feet of sand this weekend is making progress in his recovery.

A spokesperson for Corewell Health tells FOX 17 the 12-year-old's condition went from critical to serious on Tuesday, just 48 hours after a 5-foot hole in the sand collapsed on him.

The boy and his younger brother were playing in Silver Lake State Park's pedestrian area on Sunday evening, according to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. The boys had been digging holes and burying each other, when a 5-foot deep hole collapsed with the 12-year-old inside.

Efforts by the boys' parents, Good Samaritans, and first responders led to his survival, despite him being unconscious and not breathing when he was pulled from the sand.

The dunes near the North Shore Drive turnaround are extremely steep, which the Sheriff's Office believes may have played a part in the collapse of the sand hole.

