'Amazing job': 12-year-old boy rescued from sand dune at Silver Lake State Park

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The frantic efforts of relatives, first responders and Good Samaritans helped save the life of a young boy who was trapped feet under the sand at Silver Lake State Park over the weekend.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was playing with his 8-year-old brother at the park's pedestrian area on Sunday, June 10 around 7:30 p.m. The boys were digging holes in the steep areas of the dune when a roughly 5-foot hole collapsed on the 12-year-old. His younger brother yelled for help, immediately grabbing the attention of the boys' parents.

They started to dig and others in the area jumped in to help. One of the bystanders called 911.

A Sheriff's Deputy who arrived just two minutes after the call said the boy was still completely buried. It took a group effort from firefighters, DNR officers, Good Samaritans, family, and EMTs to pull the boy from the sand.

By the time he was out, the 12-year-old was unconscious and not breathing. First responders provided care until an Aero Med helicopter arrived to take the boy to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for care.

The good news is the boy is awake and talking. The Sheriff's Office hopes he will make a full recovery.

An investigation of the dune area revealed no sink hole. The dunes near the North Shore Drive turnaround are extremely steep, which may have played a part in the collapse of the sand hole.

Officials say there is no danger to the public in the pedestrian area of Silver Lake State Park.