Have you seen this vehicle? Two attempted abductions reported along the lakeshore

Michigan State Police
Vehicle that may be connected to two reported attempted abductions near Hart and Montague in May 2024.
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 07, 2024
OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — State police are trying to find two people who may have tried to abduct two different people.

The first case happened north of Hart in Oceana County around 5:20 p.m. Monday.

State police say two people in a minivan tried to approach a child. The suspects are described as a white man, 40-50 years old, with a mustache and an older white woman driving a white minivan with dark windows.

Their vehicle was last spotted on near W. 88th Avenue and West Madison Road. It was also seen on 92nd Avenue south of West Madison Road.


State police say they received a report of a second similar case in Montague.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

