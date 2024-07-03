Wayland fire chief returns home 2 months after heart attack

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland fire chief has returned home more than two months after suffering a heart attack.

Fire Chief Jim Stoddard “had a cardiac emergency” on April 26, according to the Wayland Fire Department (WFD).

We’re told Chief Stoddard received critical care at a local hospital. He was moved to Mary Free Bed one month later.

Wednesday, the department announced Chief Stoddard was welcomed home with a show of support from colleagues.

“Today marked the 68th day he was in the hospital and are glad to have him back in the community,” the department writes.

WFD asks the public to respect Chief Stoddard’s and his family’s privacy.

