Wayland fire chief in critical care after suffering heart attack

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Fire Department (WFD) is asking for prayers after they say Fire Chief Jim Stoddard experienced a heart attack late last week.

Firefighters say he "had a cardiac emergency" Friday, April 26.

We’re told Chief Stoddard is now receiving critical care at a local hospital.

“At this time, we request all to uplift Chief Stoddard, his family and his medical team in your prayers,” the department writes.

WFD says they will release updates as they are made available.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube