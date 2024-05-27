Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Wayland fire chief moved to rehab 30 days after heart attack

Posted at 5:04 PM, May 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-27 17:06:27-04

WAYLAND, Mich. — Wayland’s fire chief has left Butterworth Hospital one month after suffering a heart attack.

Fire Chief Jim Stoddard began receiving critical care after experiencing a “cardiac emergency” on April 26, according to the Wayland Fire Department (WFD).

We’re told Chief Stoddard was moved to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation 30 days later.

“We are very proud of him and how hard he has worked to get to this point in his recovery,” the department writes. “His medical team has been extraordinary and we are grateful for their care.”

WFD expresses its gratitude to those who prayed for and supported Chief Stoddard. They look forward to his homecoming in the meantime.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book