OTSEGO, Mich. — Otsego Police released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle accident in the city on Monday.

Chief Brad Misner says 63-year-old Barry Maystead was found with severe injuries after he and his motorcycle were involved in a crash. Maystead, who lived in Otsego, died at the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

