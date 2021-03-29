Man dies in Otsego motorcycle accident

OTSEGO, Mich. — One man died in a motorcycle crash in Otsego today, according to police.

First responders headed to the corner of M-89 and Kalamazoo St. in the City of Otsego just before 4 p.m. to respond to the crash.

Officers found an unresponsive man, 63, lying in the roadway with severe injuries.

Members of the Otsego Fire Department tried to perform life-saving measures before the man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The name of the man who passed away is unavailable at this time.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office and the Otsego Police Department are investigating this crash.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Otsego Police Department at (269)692-6111.

