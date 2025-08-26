WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The first new Hot 'n Now location in years took shape on Tuesday outside Gun Lake Casino.

Construction crews delivers and assembled the modular building on 129th Avenue, near the US-131 exit. The walls and iconic red roof were manufactured in Alpena at B Cubed Manufacturing, then shipped to Allegan County for final assembly.

WATCH: Crews assemble new Hot n' Now outside Wayland

New Hot 'n Now takes shape near Gun Lake Casino

Gun Lake Investments, owned by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi, better known as the Gun Lake Tribe, partnered with B Cubed owner Jeff Konczak to purchased the Hot 'n Now company in January. The tribe announced new locations for the fast food joint, one across the casino and another in Alpena.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Workers assemble the modular building for a new Hot 'n Now restaurant near Gun Lake Casino in Wayland Township.

“Today, we are one step closer to bringing the nostalgic Hot ‘n Now brand back with new refreshed elements,” said Monica King, CEO of Gun Lake Investments. “It’s very exciting to witness the assembly process and watch that iconic logo and red rooftop it all off!”

The modular design of the building allowed the process of putting it together to happen quickly.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Workers assemble the modular building for a new Hot 'n Now restaurant near Gun Lake Casino in Wayland Township.

“It’s been an exciting past 48 hours from getting our semi-trucks out of our facility in Alpena and then seeing the sections lifted into place,” said Jeff Konczak, Owner of B Cubed Manufacturing. “I get to witness a lot of our deliveries and assemblies, but this one has been especially enjoyable.”

While the building was fixed into place on Tuesday, the owners say several things need to be finished up before it can open. Those include installing kitchen equipment and hooking up utilities.

Originally scheduled to open this summer, the Hot 'n Now location in Wayland Township is now set to debut in October, according to a press release. It'll operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday — and from 10:30 a.m to 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Once open, the menu should include signature items, including the olive burger and cheesy taters. A full menu and pricing have not been announced.

This will bring the number of Hot 'n Now locations up to two. The last known active spot for the brand is in Sturgis.

WATCH: FOX 17's Sam Landstra visits last operating Hot 'n Now

THE RETURN OF HOT 'N NOW: FOX 17's Sam Landstra road trips to the last location

Another location in Alpena is expected to open sometime after the Wayland building. The company said it has no other expansion plans yet, but is actively exploring opportunities for additional sites.

Hot 'n Now is currently accepting applications for up to 35 employees at the Wayland location. A new website promises to provide updates as opening day draws nearer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube