Hot 'n Now to return with 2 new Michigan locations

WAYLAND, Mich. — Hot ‘n Now is planning to add two new locations in Michigan.

Gun Lake Investments (GLI) says they entered a partnership with business owner Jeff Konczak, together acquiring Hot ‘n Now as HNN Holdings, LLC.

We’re told the group plans to revive the beloved drive-thru franchise sometime this year near Alpena and Gun Lake Casino. More locations will be added later.

“We are thrilled to announce the brand acquisition and new stores alongside such a great partner,” says GLI CEO Monica King. “Our teams share big ideas, energy, passion and dedication, so we are eager for this collaboration to move to the next step.”

GLI, owned by the Gun Lake Tribe, says HNN will bring back Hot ‘n Now’s affordable menu — with a few updates.

More information is expected to be released later this year.

