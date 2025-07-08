Hot 'n Now to open new location in West Michigan this summer

WAYLAND, Mich. — Hot 'n Now is continuing to expand their brand in Michigan with two new locations opening in 2025, including one in Wayland.

Gun Lake Investments (GLI) and Alpena business owner and developer Jeff Konczak, the owners of Hot 'n Now, shared the details on Tuesday.

The Wayland restaurant is located at 1146 129th Avenue, behind GLI's Noonday market and across the street from Gun Lake Casino.

It'll operate from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday — and from 10:30 a.m to 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

An official opening date has not yet been announced but we're told construction is underway.

In addition to the Wayland location, another Hot 'n Now restaurant is set to open in Alpena this October.

Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, and became popular for its budget-friendly burgers and drive-thru-only design.

The fast-food chain expanded to over 150 locations across 15 states before experiencing financial problems and ownership changes, leading to a bankruptcy filing in 2004.

But the new owners are aiming to revive the brand.

Currently there is only one Hot 'n Now in Michigan — an independently operated location in Sturgis.

FOX 17's Sam Landstra visited the the Sturgis location earlier this year.

You can see the full story here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube