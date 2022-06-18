Friend of man killed in Allegan Co. deputy-involved shooting speaks out

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — FOX 17 is learning more about the 22-year-old killed in an Allegan County deputy-involved shooting.

We talked with Courtney Riva, who says she and Joseph Nagle were very close.

The two previously dated and had a dog together, and Riva says they stayed close even after breaking up.

“He definitely spoiled me a lot. He would go out of his way to see me whenever he could, so the only reason he would come down here was to see me when we were dating,” Riva said. “I’m very shocked as to what happened.”

Michigan State Police say the Allegan County deputy pulled over Nagle on 26th Street near 136th Avenue Thursday night.

Nagle’s family thinks Joseph got pulled over because he had expired tabs.

READ MORE: Family of 22-year-old killed in Allegan County deputy-involved shooting looking for answers

Since it’s a deputy-involved shooting, MSP is handling the investigation. Troopers say the former Comstock Park High School wrestler got into an altercation with the deputy.

Riva says that doesn’t sound like the Joe she knew. “I have never seen him violent. Never seen him. He was always wanting to talk things out if like me and him ever got into an argument or anything,” she said.

State police are still early in the investigation, but troopers did point out that the deputy was not wearing a body camera at the time of the incident, nor did his patrol vehicle have a dash camera.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube