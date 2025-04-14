More than 80% of customers impacted by natural gas outage have service restored

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The flow of natural gas for thousands of people in Allegan County is nearly back to normal.

On April 9, a contractor working in the Allegan State Game Area damaged a transmission line carrying natural gas to the Fennville area. The broken pipeline forced the utility company to shut down the flow of gas to make repairs.

Approximately 5,200 customers were impacted in the outage.

More than 200 crews of utility workers went to each meter on the system to close the valves to prevent more damage once the pipes were re-pressurized.

Two days later, the repairs were completed. Since then Michigan Gas Utilities has been working to reopen the valves for individual customers.

By Monday morning every building in the outage area had been visited, with more than 80 percent of valves opened. The remaining customers were not home when crews arrived to give them access inside to verify there were no leaks.

Michigan Gas Utilities believes there are hundreds of summer or vacation homes still without natural gas. If you own one of those properties, you are encouraged to contact a trusted neighbor to allow a utility crew inside.

