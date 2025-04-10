Natural gas service not expected back for day for some Allegan County residents

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Thousands of people in and around the small city of Fennville will remain without natural gas service for days after a transmission pipeline was damaged on Wednesday.

The damage forced the flow of natural gas in the area to stop, according to Michigan Gas Utilities, which provides natural gas to homes around Fennville. The transmission line is operated by ANR Pipeline Company, which is working to repair the damage.

The pipeline is not expected to be in working order for several days, so roughly 5,200 customers will be without a key resource to heat their homes and cook food.

To ensure safety, Michigan Gas Utilities workers must turn off service at every meter in the effected area. The utility called in help from out-of-state workers to start that effort on Thursday.

Once repairs are complete, those crews will return to open the valves again and re-light all natural gas appliances inside customers' buildings.

Progress updates will be shared through Michigan Gas Utilities' website, social media pages, mobile app, and customer account pages.

