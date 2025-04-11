Emergency center opened in response to natural gas outage in Allegan Co.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County communities have teamed up to open a emergency shelter for those impacted by the ongoing natural gas outage.

Approximately 5,200 Michigan Gas Utilities (MGU) customers are affected. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says the outage is concentrated in the Fennville, Douglas and Saugatuck areas.

The shelter opened at 7 p.m. Thursday. It's located at Third Coast Community Church in Laketown Township.

Officials say the shelter will offer essential services and support. Residents planning to stay should bring: medications, identification, personal hygiene products, bedding (if possible), changes of clothing and important documents.

If you have shelter-specific questions, call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

For transportation assistance, call Allegan County Transportation at 269-673-4229, or the Interurban Transit Authority at 269-857-1418.

