Grand Rapids woman hit, killed on US-131 after pulling over for tire trouble

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman died after getting hit by a car on the freeway, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday evening on US-131 North near mile marker 66, which is between Wayland and Dorr.

Troopers say a 72-year-old Grand Rapids woman pulled over on the freeway when one of her tires became disabled.

Initial investigation shows the woman got out of her car and was hit and killed while in the lane of travel.

Police say the driver who hit her was wearing his seatbelt and didn’t mention any injuries.

Additionally, investigators have not said whether they will pursue charges against the other driver.

