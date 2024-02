WAYLAND, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a crash that shut down part of US-131 Thursday evening.

Troopers say a car hit a pedestrian on US-131 North near mile marker 66, which is between Wayland and Dorr.

Details about the crash are limited; however, state police said around 8 p.m. Thursday that the highway is shut down near the crash.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube