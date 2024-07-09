Funding to fight climate threats to Tribal lands revealed in West Michigan

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Biden Administration is once again making West Michigan the backdrop for an announcement on millions of dollars in spending.

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is set to announce new funding for Native American Tribes which face environmental threats to their homelands because of climate change. Joining Secretary Haaland is the Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden.

Since taking office, President Biden has provided more than $440 million for programs that help tribes as they try to build environmentally resilient programs. Past funding has also gone to support relocation efforts should communities need to move because of environmental changes.

During Tuesday's media availability, Secretary Haaland and Tanden are expected to highlight the administration's focus on addressing legacy pollution, including a $4.7 billion dollar program to plug abandoned gas and oil wells.

The announcement comes a week after First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a stop near Middleville to tout a program that provides summer meals to children who struggle with food security.

FOX 17 will stream the stream the event live at 1 p.m.

