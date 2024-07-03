Dr. Jill Biden stops by West Michigan camp, promotes summer food programs for kids

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Dr. Jill Biden visited a West Michigan camp Wednesday, encouraging enthusiasm for her husband's administration and speaking about programs she is promoting that help make sure kids don’t go hungry in the summer months.

During her visit to Camp Manitou-Lin in Middleville, she highlighted the Biden Administration's SUN Bucks and SUN Meals To-Go programs. They aim to provide food assistance for children while they are out of school.

“Summer should be a time of joy and freedom, and of growing and learning outside the classroom,” Dr. Biden told a room full of campers and staffers.

“For too many children, their summers are stolen by hunger."

Dr. Biden and Sen. Debbie Stabenow toured Camp Manitou-Lin’s kitchen, hearing about their focus on fresh and healthy meals for campers.

"Joe believes that parents shouldn't have to worry about how they'll feed their children,” Dr. Biden said.

The SUN Bucks Program provides families who qualify with $120 per child to buy groceries in the summer.

All kids who already receive free or reduced-price lunch qualify for the program.

The SUN Meals Program offers meals and snacks at no cost at summer meal sites like schools, parks and summer camps.

The programs are part of the Biden Administration's efforts to ensure children don’t go hungry in America.

Michigan Summer meal programs to feed 900K low-income children in Michigan FOX 17 News

In Michigan alone, the SUN Bucks program will serve 900,000 children, providing $108 million in grocery benefits.

Nationwide, the program is expected to serve about 21 million kids, providing about $2.5 billion in extra dollars and meals.

Parents like Deandra Jones say the extra money will go a long way.

"You just you don't know how much stress that takes off of me,” Jones said Wednesday. “Not having to worry about buying extra groceries to make lunch every single day.”

