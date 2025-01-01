Bridge closed 'until further notice' after being hit by over-sized load

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The bridge hit by an over-sized load on Tuesday will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

144th Street is shut down over US-131 after the overpass was struck by a semi truck's load in the morning of December 31. The bridge will remain closed "until further notice," according to the Allegan County Road Commission.

It is not clear how much damage the overpass sustained.

Allegan Over-sized load strikes US-131 overpass, closes highway for hours Zac Harmon

The debris from the impact caused another 3 vehicles to crash.

US-131 was closed for roughly 5 hours Tuesday.

