Over-sized load strikes US-131 overpass, closes highway for hours

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Northbound US-131 remains shut down on Tuesday hours after a crash involving an over-sized load.

A semi truck trailer struck the 144th Avenue overpass just before 10 a.m. on December 31. The resulting debris caused another 3 vehicles to crash.

The truck's over-sized load was higher than the bottom of the overpass, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

4 hours later, the freeway remains closed as crews clean up the mess and inspect the bridge.

Luckily the people involved only suffered minor injuries.

