Bridge closed after semi hits US-131 overpass in Allegan County

Workers clear broken concrete from US-131 after a semi struck the 140th Ave. overpass in Leighton Township, Allegan County.
Posted at 11:11 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 11:11:30-05

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bridge that spans US-131 in a rural part of Allegan County will remain off-limits after it was hit Wednesday morning.

The 140th Avenue overpass in Leighton Township suffered damage when a semi headed north on US-131 hit the support beams. The impact left concrete scattered on the freeway.

It's not clear how the semi struck the bridge. The overpass is not significantly lower than others that cross US-131 in Allegan County.

140th Avenue bridge over US-131 in Allegan County shows the damage after being stuck by a semi.

The crash did not cause any injuries, according to Michigan State Police.

140th Avenue is closed while MDOT inspects the bridge. Alternate routes include 142nd Avenue just a mile to the north, or 135th Avenue to the south in Wayland.

