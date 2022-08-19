Allegan County prosecutor receives initial MSP report in Nagle death investigation

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office has released an update on the investigation into Joseph Nagle’s death.

Nagle was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Monterey Township back in June.

Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch says they are working with the family’s lawyer to return Nagle’s belongings to his family.

She also tells us they have received Michigan State Police’s initial report.

“We received the initial investigation packet from MSP on August 12. There are still pending further reports and investigations,” says Koch. “My decision will be pending awaiting those further reports and investigation.”

Koch adds she understands the family wants answers but an investigation like this one takes time.

We’re told more information is needed before the case can go forward.

