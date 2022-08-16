2 months, no answers, no video: family of Joseph Nagle, killed by deputy, won't give up on justice

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Two months ago today, Joseph Nagle, 22, was shot and killed by an Allegan County Sheriff's Deputy.

Family of Nagle says they're wondering why they can't receive answers and get the closure they so desperately need.

“We don’t understand how it could have come to this. That that was the final resort. To shoot him?” said Jamie Nagle, Joseph's uncle.

Nagle's family says waiting this long has exacerbated their grief. The Michigan State Police turned over their completed investigation to the Allegan County Prosecutor's office late last week. FOX 17 reached out to the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office and has not heard back.

“It’s been 8 weeks.. and they still have not given us anything,” Jamie Nagle said.

Family says they would like Joseph's letterman jacket, his car, and his phone back. They haven't gotten those things yet. Meeting with FOX 17 at a park where Joseph grew up swimming with his cousins, the family says happy memories are all they have left to cling to.

“It’s all we have now… there’s no more to be made. That’s not a very easy thing to try to process. That..a young man..who had his whole life in front of him..is now gone,” Jamie said.

Authorities say Joseph was not the kind of person to fight a law enforcement officer. Family says, it's hardest knowing they will never know what happened to Joseph.

The only witness is the deputy, who the Sheriff's department has not named.

“No one else there and no one will say anything,” said Howard Winchel, Joseph Nagle’s grandfather.

Nagle was laid to rest on what would have been his 23rd birthday in a private ceremony.