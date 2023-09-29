Allegan County deputy released from hospital after injury during arrest

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County deputy who was hurt while trying to make an arrest in Dorr Township earlier this month was discharged from the hospital Friday.

The deputy tried to arrest someone who had been driving erratically when the suspect became physical and attacked him, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told the deputy was treated for head injuries at an area hospital. A Michigan State Police trooper arrived and helped arrest the suspect, who has since been identified as Christopher Gerou.

Gerou was later arraigned on five felonies, including assault with murderous intent. Prosecutors say he is a “violent habitual fourth offender.”

Sheriff Frank Baker tells FOX 17 the deputy’s condition has improved significantly but will require additional treatment and rehabilitation.

