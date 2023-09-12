Watch Now
Allegan County deputy hurt while trying to arrest suspect in Dorr Twp.

Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 16:31:04-04

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A deputy was hurt while trying to make an arrest in Dorr Township Monday night.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the deputy followed up on a complaint stating a car was speeding back and forth through a neighborhood before 10 p.m. 

We’re told the deputy found the suspect and tried to arrest them when the latter got physical and hurt the deputy.

That deputy was later hospitalized with head injuries, according to ACSO.

The sheriff’s office says a trooper with Michigan State Police (MSP) assisted in arresting the suspect. The trooper also provided first aid to the wounded deputy.

The suspect, described as a 35-year-old from Dorr, was taken to the Allegan County Corrections Center for multiple felonies, authorities say.

In addition to MSP, ACSO credits Gun Lake Tribal Police and the Wayland Police Department for their assistance.

