WATCH LIVE: Kalamazoo Public Schools continues superintendent candidate interviews

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Community members and fellow educators are getting another opportunity Thursday to hear from the candidates for superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools.

The first round of candidate interviews happened Monday evening when we heard from Drs. Thomas D. Rogers, Marcey Sorenson and Ty Weeks.

Thursday’s interviews include Johnny Edwards, along with Drs. Stephanie Jones and Darrin Slade.

KPS/FOX 17

Johnny Edwards

Edwards is currently the assistant superintendent of operations for Portage Public Schools.

Dr. Stephanie Jones

Dr. Jones is the chief officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services for Chicago Public Schools.

Dr. Darrin Slade

Dr. Slade currently works as the deputy superintendent of Hazelwood School District in Missouri.

The second round of candidate interviews is tentatively scheduled for early May.

