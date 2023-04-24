Board of Education begins interviewing candidates for next KPS superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Monday night, board members will hear from three potential candidates for the open superintendent position.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education picked six semi-finalists in the district's search for a new superintendent, after former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri resigned in December.

Three of those candidates will be interviewed on Monday during a special board meeting held at 6:00 p.m. The meetings are open to the public and will be livestreamed on Public Media Network.

The board will interview Thomas D. Rogers, Marcy Sorenson, and Ty Weeks on Monday. Each candidate will be given one hour to answer questions.

“The large number of applicants and the quality of the applications reflect the outstanding reputation of Kalamazoo Public School,” said KPS Board President TiAnna Harrison. “We are thankful for the positive response to our stakeholder input sessions and community survey which were used to carefully create the characteristics we were seeking in our new superintendent.”

In total, the board sifted through 37 applications before selecting the final six candidates.

Candidates were drawn from all over the United States, with some from Michigan but others hailing from Missouri, Texas, and Chicago.

According to the board, the six semifinalists are as follows:

Johnny Edwards, assistant superintendent of operations for the Portage Public Schools in Michigan

Stephanie Jones, chief officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services with Chicago Public Schools

Thomas D. Rogers, assistant superintendent for IZone 2.0/Priority Schools for the district office of Shelby County Schools in Tennessee

Darrin Slade, deputy superintendent of the Hazelwood Public School District, Missouri

Marcey Sorensen, chief academic officer in Fort Worth Independent School District, Texas

Ty Weeks, superintendent of Schools for Dearborn Heights School District No. 7, Michigan

Johnny Edwards, Darrin Slade, and Stephanie Jones will have interviews on Thursday.

Back in March, the district held community listening sessions, where members of the public could come and discuss their priorities and concerns.

Many people said they hoped the new superintendent is present in the schools and community. Others talked about critical issues for the district, mentioning graduation rates, academic growth, and more emphasis on the Kalamazoo Promise.

The district says the process will last about two months. A candidate will most likely be announced in May.

