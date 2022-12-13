Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent steps down

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri is resigning from her position as Superintendent of Kalamazoo Public Schools.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education made the announcement on Monday evening during a regularly scheduled board meeting.

The Board says Dr. Raichoudhuri wishes to pursue other professional opportunities after serving at KPS for over two years.

It was a mutual decision between Dr. Raichoudhuri and the Board, who says she leaves the District in good standing.

The Board also announced that Cindy Greene, who has worked for the District for over forty years, will step up as Interim Superintendent.

Greene previously served as the Assistant Superintendent for KPS. She also was the Interim Superintendent for Lakeview School District from November 2021 to June 2022.

In a letter sent to community members at KPS, the Board said they're confident the transition will be "seamless."

"We thank you for your consistent adn oingoing support for our District. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with you as we work together to provide our students the best educational opportunities," said the Board to the KPS community.

Dr. Raichoudhuri's resignation will be effective immediately on December 12, 2022.

