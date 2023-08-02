Murder suspect heading to trial for shooting death of teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge in Kalamazoo ruled that there is enough evidence to send a murder suspect to circuit court for trial.
The decision against Tieshawn Matthews made Tuesday afternoon after testimony from a number of people, including responding officers.
Loved ones from Corleon Gordon also gave testimony.
“What did you see, if anything, when you took off out of the door?” an attorney asked one of Gordon’s loved ones in court on Tuesday.
“My baby laying on the ground bleeding,” they answered.
The 17-year-old was shot on Summit Park Court on July 9, and later died at the hospital.
READ MORE: 17-year-old shot and killed in Kalamazoo
Matthews was charged with open murder and two different weapons offenses in the case.
READ MORE: Suspect charged with murder in Kalamazoo shooting death of teen
No word yet on his next court date.