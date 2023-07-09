Watch Now
17-year-old shot and killed in Kalamazoo

Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 17:49:48-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old male was killed in a shooting in Kalamazoo on Saturday. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Summit Park Court at about 2:30 p.m.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, officers responded to a report of shots fired, and found the 17-year-old critically wounded. Officers and paramedics then attempted to render emergency medical aid to the victim.

The 17-year-old was then taken to a hospital. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Based on witness statements, officers located a suspect in the immediate area and detained him. The suspect was later arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The suspect in the shooting is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division by calling 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Silent Observer by calling 269-343-2100.

