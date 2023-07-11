Suspect charged with murder in Kalamazoo shooting death of teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a teen in Kalamazoo over the weekend has been arraigned.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 17-year-old Corleon Antonio Gordon was shot July 9 near in the 700 block of Summit Park Court.

Gordon was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect, Tieshawn Matthews, was taken into custody shortly after.

Matthews was charged with open murder Tuesday, along with one count of felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. He was denied bond.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

