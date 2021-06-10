Watch
Y Bar & Bistro owner charged with serving alcohol to minors

Jason Walsh/FOX 17
A petition is circulating on social media about how police handled allegations of alleged drink tampering at a local bar.
Y Bar & Bistro in Kalamazoo
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jun 10, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Law enforcement officials have closed the investigation of Y Bar & Bistro, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told Fox 17.

Owner Jon Rockwood is being charged with four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, which is considered a misdemeanor.

The bartender who was present the night of April 12, the date on which some have alleged drink tampering occurred at the bar, was also charged with four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

It wasn’t immediately clear what date KDPS closed the investigation.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo bar co-owner calls drink tampering accusations 'completely false' in new video

READ MORE: Police confirm multiple allegations against Y Bar & Bistro

