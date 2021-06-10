Y Bar & Bistro owner charged with serving alcohol to minors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Law enforcement officials have closed the investigation of Y Bar & Bistro, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told Fox 17.

Owner Jon Rockwood is being charged with four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor, which is considered a misdemeanor.

The bartender who was present the night of April 12, the date on which some have alleged drink tampering occurred at the bar, was also charged with four counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

It wasn’t immediately clear what date KDPS closed the investigation.

