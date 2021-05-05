Kalamazoo bar co-owner calls drink tampering accusations 'completely false' in new video

KALAMAZOO — The co-owner of a Kalamazoo bar accused of drink tampering released a statement Wednesday calling the allegations “completely false.”

Jon Rockwood, owner of Y Bar & Bistro in Kalamazoo, released a YouTube video saying he is outraged by the accusations.

The video statement comes after the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety confirmed they’ve received multiple reports of incidents involving drink tampering at Y Bar & Bistro.

The issue first came to light after a Western Michigan University student’s TikTok video accusing the owner of drugging and tampering with 14 of their friends' drinks went viral.

In his statement, Rockwood said, “Sadly, we’re living in a time when false, damaging information like this can be trumpeted as truth on social media, and the cancel culture threatens the livelihood of a small business owner like me.”

KDPS said the investigation started Wednesday, April 14, when a victim who spoke with an officer asked for a criminal complaint to be filed.

A similar report was filed through central dispatch the day prior, but the person did not want a criminal complaint to be filed.

Since then, KDPS says they have received multiple tips and information, but no other victims have yet to be named.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

