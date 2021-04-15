Police: Bar in Kalamazoo accused of drink tampering

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating allegations of drink tampering at an area bar.

Videos on social media suggest that some girls had their drinks tampered with while they were at Y Bar, according to KDPS.

The girls are accusing the owner of the bar, but KDPS has not confirmed he was involved.

KDPS has also received tips directly and through Silent Observer.

Officers are working with Western Michigan University to investigate the situation.

Read the full statement from KDPS: