Police: Bar in Kalamazoo accused of drink tampering

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating allegations of drink tampering at an area bar.
Videos on social media suggest that some girls had their drinks tampered with while they were at Y Bar, according to KDPS.
The girls are accusing the owner of the bar, but KDPS has not confirmed he was involved.
KDPS has also received tips directly and through Silent Observer.
Officers are working with Western Michigan University to investigate the situation.
Read the full statement from KDPS:
Hello community. My name is Vernon Coakley, and I have the honor of serving as the chief of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Today, I want to give an update on the allegations of drink tampering at the white bar. First and foremost, at KDPS. Our top priority is to ensure that every Kalamazoo resident business owner and visitor is safe.
We are working diligently and have assigned several detectives to the case to get to the bottom of this situation as soon as possible. Thanks to the videos on social media. We have received an outpouring of tips from our community through silent observer and to KDPS directly in the last 24 hours.
We are working with our partners at Western Michigan University to thoroughly investigate the situation and we will share more details once they're available. Kalamazoo as always, please stay safe and enjoy the rest of your day.