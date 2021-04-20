Police confirm multiple allegations against Y Bar & Bistro

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) confirms they've received multiple allegations against Y Bar & Bistro in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo investigators say several people filed reports of incidents at the bar. Those incidents, according to alleged victims, are tampering with and drugging drinks.

READ: Police begin investigation into Y Bar for allegedly spiking drinks

KDPS said the investigation started Wednesday, April 14, when an alleged victim who spoke with an officer asked for a criminal complaint to be filed.

A similar report was filed through central dispatch the day prior, but the person did not want a criminal complaint to be filed.

Since then, KDPS says they have received multiple tips and information, but no other victims have yet to be named.

RELATED: Protest, petition filed to raise awareness on Y Bar allegations

Investigators say they are still working to figure out if a crime was committed, and if so, who is responsible.

Read the full statement from KDPS: