Police confirm multiple allegations against Y Bar & Bistro

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) confirms they've received multiple allegations against Y Bar & Bistro in Kalamazoo.
Kalamazoo investigators say several people filed reports of incidents at the bar. Those incidents, according to alleged victims, are tampering with and drugging drinks.
READ: Police begin investigation into Y Bar for allegedly spiking drinks
KDPS said the investigation started Wednesday, April 14, when an alleged victim who spoke with an officer asked for a criminal complaint to be filed.
A similar report was filed through central dispatch the day prior, but the person did not want a criminal complaint to be filed.
Since then, KDPS says they have received multiple tips and information, but no other victims have yet to be named.
RELATED: Protest, petition filed to raise awareness on Y Bar allegations
Investigators say they are still working to figure out if a crime was committed, and if so, who is responsible.
Read the full statement from KDPS:
KDPS is investigating an incident that was alleged to have occurred on April 12.
The formal investigation began on Wednesday, April 14, when an alleged victim was interviewed by a KDPS officer and asked for a criminal complaint to be created.
However, there was a similar report involving the same establishment that came through central dispatch on Tuesday, April 13. That person wished to stay anonymous and did not want to initiate a criminal complaint.
Additionally, we have received several other anonymous and unconfirmed tips that we continue to assess. However, no other named victim has come forward.
We have yet to determine if a crime was committed or who may be responsible.
The investigation is still underway, and there is nothing new to report at this time.