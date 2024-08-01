Would-be Kia thefts rising in Kalamazoo, thwarted by ignition security devices

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Would-be thieves in Kalamazoo are targeting Kias, but finding it's too little too late to hop on this trend.

"Over the past month, KDPS has recorded at least 12 attempts to steal Kia vehicles, with only 2 being successful," The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) announced Thursday. "This is largely due to newly installed ignition cylinder protector devices."

Kia thefts are nothing new, with a vulnerability in their security being exploited enough times that the manufacturer started issuing free anti-theft devices to owners.

Unfortunately, the attempts to take even those protected is still causing damage because the ignition cylinder protection device (ICPD) isn't visible from outside, meaning they have to damage your vehicle by breaking in before realizing they were finished before they even started.

KDPS recommends making the presence of these devices known using more visible devices along with the ICPDs and tell FOX 17 some dealerships are addressing this with decals that show the vehicle has been updated.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Kia Anti-Theft Update Decal

"Our primary concern is the safety and security of our community," said Zach Hamelton, Public Information Officer for KDPS. "We are working diligently to address this issue and encourage all Kia owners to take preventive action to protect their vehicles."

Beyond the visible security measures, KDPS told FOX 17 in February the best deterrents are a locked door and not leaving anything of value visible in your car.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or provide a tip anonymously through the P3Tips app or Silent Observer.