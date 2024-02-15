Public safety officials urge use of anti-theft devices amid rise in Kia, Hyundai thefts

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials urge Kia and Hyundai owners to use visible anti-theft devices to prevent their cars from being stolen.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says thefts are on the rise among cars from both brands.

We’re told Kia offers free ignition protectors but criminals will be unaware of the devices until they fail to start the car.

Visible protectors will discourage thieves from breaking into vehicles, KDPS explains. Visit Best Online Traffic School’s website to see what these protectors look like.

KDPS says most vehicular thefts occur because owners leave their cars unlocked and keep spare keys inside. In many cases, unsecured firearms are stored and become stolen in addition to the vehicles.

Motorists are urged to lock their vehicles and refrain from storing guns and spare keys inside.

RELATED: MSP, Hyundai offering wheel locks to prevent theft

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube