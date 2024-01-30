Kalamazoo Public Safety: Officers arrest 3 teens trying to steal Kia

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 were arrested in Kalamazoo early on Monday morning, right around midnight, for a crime familiar to West Michigan — investigators say the teens were trying to steal a Kia.

“A lot of these young minds that are making some very bad decisions, these are criminal decisions. These are felonies. It’s not something that should be taken lightly nor are we taking lightly,” KDPS Captain Scott VanderEnde said.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it's a problem that's just now hitting the area, particularly in downtown Kalamazoo.

KDPS says in the last six months, 80 of the cars stolen in Kalamazoo were Kias or Hyundais — adding that 40% of all vehicle thefts are Kias or Hyundais.

Police believe the teenagers could be responsible for more thefts in the area, but add that there are probably multiple groups of teenagers going around stealing cars.

KDPS says anyone with a Kia or Hyundai from the years applicable should take their vehicle to the dealership for a security recall.

The teens were caught on Collins Road in Kalamazoo, with drones and officers tracking them down. KDPS says these thefts put the entire community at risk.

“When you’re looking at these kids in particular —14, 16 years old, they’ve never been through a driver's ed course. Obviously, they’re not making good decisions. What other risks are they willing to take? They’re willing to endanger the public, they’re willing to run from the police," Captain VanderEnde said.

KDPS says drivers should remain extra vigilant, and park their cars in well-lit areas.

