'We hit the floor,:' neighbor recounts deadly Kalamazoo County shooting

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Oshtemo Township late Tuesday night, just before midnight.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the agency is investigating. Authorities have not identified the young victim. No suspect information was given, though the sheriff's office did tell FOX 17 they had collected evidence at the scene.

The shooting happened near apartment complexes by west KL Avenue and the 131 overpass.

FOX 17 spoke to a woman who says she lives dangerously close to where shots were fired.

“It’s scary. You know. Got kids. I’m sitting on the couch with my baby rocking him to sleep, next thing you know, I’m hearing gunshots outside my window,” Rebecca said.

Rebecca has a 7-month-old child. She says she hears gunshots all the time near her apartment.

"It was close enough to where we hit the floor. Soon as I heard the first gunshot, I just dove to the floor. That's how close it was to where I was. It was really close. It was scary," she said.

Rebecca says shootings happen even during broad daylight. She wants more security and law enforcement to patrol the area.

