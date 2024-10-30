Teen shot, killed in Oshtemo

OSHTEMO, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 17 they found him near where W KL Ave goes under US 131 after calls came in about the shooting.

First responders tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators have not released the victim's name.

Deputies say they've collected 'multiple pieces of evidence' at the scene, but did not give out information on the suspect.

If you have any information, please reach out to Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputies at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer.

