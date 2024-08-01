WATCH: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting at a Kalamazoo apartment complex last week.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive on July 24, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Charles "Chuck" Weir, 30, was found unresponsive at Fox Ridge Apartments. He died in the hospital hours later.

We’re told 23-year-old DonQuay White from Kalamazoo was arrested Wednesday on several charges including open murder, felony firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

White was arraigned Thursday, according to KDPS. He was denied bond.

Public safety officials released body camera footage of White’s arrest:

KDPS wishes to thank community members for their help in the investigation, calling their assistance “instrumental.”

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

