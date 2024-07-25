Victim in shooting at crowded Kalamazoo apartment building dies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man shot at large apartment complex on the north end of Kalamazoo on Wednesday has died.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says 30-year-old Charles Weir, known by loved ones as "Chuck," passed away in the hospital hours after he was shot.

Officers found Weir at Fox Ridge Apartments around 6 p.m. on June 24. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Detectives are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. A department spokesperson says they remain committed to combating gun violence, but tells FOX 17 the support of the public is needed to the people responsible.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer through their online portal or by phone at (269) 343-2100.

