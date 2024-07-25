Man hospitalized with gunshot wound after Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 6 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told a 30-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and then transported to a nearby hospital.

No other information was released. The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

