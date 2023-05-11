Kalamazoo Public Schools names Dr. Darrin Slade as new superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools announced Dr. Darrin Slade as the district's new superintendent Thursday.

The board selected three finalists for the position in April: Dr. Stephanie Jones, Dr. Darrin Slade and Dr. Ty Weeks.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent finalists

Dr. Jones is currently the Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services for Chicago Public Schools.

Dr. Slade is currently the Deputy Superintendent of the Hazelwood Public School District in Missouri.

Dr. Ty Weeks is currently the Superintendent of Schools for Dearborn Heights Schools District No. 7.

The board held a meeting on Monday where the three finalists were interviewed.

Dr. Slade replaces Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down from the position in December 2022.

The meeting can be watched below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube