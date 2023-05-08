WATCH LIVE: Kalamazoo Public Schools interviews three finalists for superintendent job

On Monday, board members with the Kalamazoo Public Schools district will get to hear more from the three finalists for the open superintendent position— and so will residents.

The finalists will meet the board in person.

At Monday's meeting, the board welcomes feedback from community members on the three candidates for the district's top job.

The remaining candidates are as follows:



Dr Stephanie Jones, Chief Officer for the Office of Diverse Learner Supports and Services for Chicago Public Schools

Dr. Darrin Slade, Deputy Superintendent of the Hazelwood Public School District in Missouri

Dr. Ty Weeks, Superintendent of Schools for Dearborn Heights Schools District No. 7

In total, the KPS board interviewed six candidates out of a pool of 37 applicants, coming from all over the country. Drs. Jones, Slade, and Weeks were selected to move on.

After this last round of interviews, the KPS board will meet on Thursday to decide who will become the district's next superintendent.

The position was left open when former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri stepped down in December 2022.

