Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

3 finalists named in search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent

Kalamazoo Public Schools admin building.jpg
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Public Schools admin building.jpg
Posted at 12:56 PM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 12:56:57-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) is one step closer to appointing its next superintendent.

The Board of Education has selected three finalists. They are Dr. Stephanie Jones, Dr. Ty Weeks and Dr. Darrin Slade, district officials confirmed with FOX 17 Friday morning.

The news comes hours after KPS held a public interview session with candidates.

Former Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri stepped down in December 2022.

Another interview session is scheduled to take place Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Public Schools continues superintendent candidate interviews

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather