3 finalists named in search for new Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) is one step closer to appointing its next superintendent.

The Board of Education has selected three finalists. They are Dr. Stephanie Jones, Dr. Ty Weeks and Dr. Darrin Slade, district officials confirmed with FOX 17 Friday morning.

The news comes hours after KPS held a public interview session with candidates.

Former Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri stepped down in December 2022.

Another interview session is scheduled to take place Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m.

