Two men charged in 2022 murder, accused of taking body to another county

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A joint investigation into a 2022 homicide led to the the recent arrest and arraignment of two suspects.

Michigan State Police and the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office announced they arrested Bryan Wimbley and Zachary Trainor on open murder charges in connection with the death of Lashaun Keith.

A man scouting for hunting property stumbled upon Keith's body in a field in Geneva Township on November 3, 2022. Investigators determined the 33-year-old from Kalamazoo had been assaulted and killed in Kalamazoo County.

Nearly two years later, detectives were able to compile enough evidence to get charges and arrest warrants for both suspects.

Wimbley, a 29-year-old from Hartford, was arrested Tuesday, June 18. Trainor, a 22-year-old from Watervliet, was taken into custody on Saturday, June 22. Both have been arraigned on 1 count of open murder. Trainor also faces a charge of moving a body.

The pair remain in custody without bond. Their next court dates are set for July.

