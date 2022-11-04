Body of Kalamazoo man found in Geneva Twp. field

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Geneva Township.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found in a field near Baseline Road and Thelen Drive Thursday afternoon.

We’re told the body was discovered by a man who said he was scouting for hunting property.

What caused the man’s death is not yet known.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place Friday.

The sheriff’s office credits the following agencies for their assistance: Michigan State Police, South Haven City Police Department, Pokagon Tribal Police Department, and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are asked to connect with deputies at 269-657-3101, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube