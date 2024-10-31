Teen found shot near US-131 overpass identified

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The teen found shot near US-131 outside Kalamazoo on Tuesday has been identified.
Duane Lewis died at the hospital, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 15-year-old was found near apartment complexes off West KL Avenue on October 29.
Deputies were first called to the scene for a report of shots fired.
Neighbors told FOX 17 the shooting sent many of them scrambling for cover in their apartments.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.
