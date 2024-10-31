Watch Now
Teen found shot near US-131 overpass identified

Leonda Givhan-Tipton
Duane Lewis (left) the 15-year-old found shot in Oshtemo Township on October 29. Duane Lewis and his mother (right).
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The teen found shot near US-131 outside Kalamazoo on Tuesday has been identified.

Duane Lewis died at the hospital, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The 15-year-old was found near apartment complexes off West KL Avenue on October 29.

Duane Lewis stands outside on a snowy day

Deputies were first called to the scene for a report of shots fired.

Neighbors told FOX 17 the shooting sent many of them scrambling for cover in their apartments.

Deadly Kalamazoo shooting

Kalamazoo

'We hit the floor': Neighbor recounts deadly Kalamazoo County shooting

Julie Dunmire

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at (269) 383-8748. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Duane Lewis poses with his mother.

